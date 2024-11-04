© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Illinois may see a multibillion-dollar budget shortfall next year | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 4, 2024 at 8:25 AM CST
First Listen logo

  • Illinois Governor J-B Pritzker’s administration is forecasting a multibillion-dollar budget shortfall for the upcoming state fiscal year
  • Illinois expects to receive more than $1 billion dollars from court settlements involving the opioid crisis
  • Illinois voters weighing in on through an advisory referendum on whether more health insurers should cover fertility treatments
  • Jurors in the federal corruption trial of one-time Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan are expected to hear a fourth day of testimony from a former top aide to Madigan
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
