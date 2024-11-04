Illinois may see a multibillion-dollar budget shortfall next year | First Listen
- Illinois Governor J-B Pritzker’s administration is forecasting a multibillion-dollar budget shortfall for the upcoming state fiscal year
- Illinois expects to receive more than $1 billion dollars from court settlements involving the opioid crisis
- Illinois voters weighing in on through an advisory referendum on whether more health insurers should cover fertility treatments
- Jurors in the federal corruption trial of one-time Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan are expected to hear a fourth day of testimony from a former top aide to Madigan