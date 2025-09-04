Controversy continues around the President's efforts to send troops to cities | First Listen
- Illinois Democrats in Washington are condemning the President's efforts to deploy troops to Chicago
- An analysis shows Chicago has had its fewest murders this summer in 60 years
- The Illinois State Board of Elections will not give the Trump administration sensitive voter registration data
- Sports bettors in Illinois may notice a new charge when they wager online
- Friday is the final due date for property tax bills in Sangamon County