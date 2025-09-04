© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Controversy continues around the President's efforts to send troops to cities | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 4, 2025 at 7:09 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Illinois Democrats in Washington are condemning the President's efforts to deploy troops to Chicago
  • An analysis shows Chicago has had its fewest murders this summer in 60 years
  • The Illinois State Board of Elections will not give the Trump administration sensitive voter registration data
  • Sports bettors in Illinois may notice a new charge when they wager online
  • Friday is the final due date for property tax bills in Sangamon County
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories