The Capital's Community & News Service
The Massey Commission's first hearing to be held Oct. 21 | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
  • The Massey Commission's first hearing to be held Oct. 21
  • Algorithms many colleges use to make admissions decisions may be racially biased
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the state needs to do more and faster to meet energy production goals
  • The UAW holds a rally in northern Illinois to discuss the stakes in the upcoming election
  • Spotting deepfakes has become a growing concern as election day draws near
  • Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is suing TikTok
  • Some new laws will impact higher education in Illinois
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
