HD transmission is still down due to a lightning strike Aug. 15. Classic and The X are still streaming. Click 'All Streams' to listen.

A retired Springfield Police sergeant arrested Monday and charged with aggravated DUI | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 10, 2024 at 7:02 AM CDT
Michael Egan booking photo
ISP
Michael Egan
  • A retired Springfield Police sergeant arrested Monday and charged with aggravated DUI
  • Illinois' top cannabis regulator says medical marijuana patients can now purchase cannabis grown by small businesses at their typical discounted rate
  • The U.S. Department of Education announced the University of Illinois had not met its obligations to assess hostile actions on the Urbana campus against Jewish and Muslim students
  • Peoria Congressman Darin LaHood says the state should decide and enforce current gun laws
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
