Sangamon County is conducting a survey on mental health

Starting this week, a community survey focused on mental health will begin arriving in randomly selected mailboxes across Sangamon County.

The survey is being conducted as part of the ongoing work of the newly established Sangamon County Mental Health Commission (SCMHC), which is tasked with studying the current mental health system, identifying service gaps, and exploring funding options for long-term improvements.

“This survey is one of the most important ways the public can directly influence how we move forward as a county to address mental health,” said Mike Murphy, Chair of the SCMHC. “If you receive it in the mail, please take just a few minutes to fill it out. Your input will help us identify where the gaps are in our mental health system and how we can make recommendations on how to fix them.”

Participation in the survey is by invitation only to ensure a random, representative sample of residents across the county. Households receiving the survey are strongly encouraged to complete the survey, as the data collected will play a critical role in shaping future mental health strategies, services, and potential funding in the county in the future. Participants can remain anonymous when they fill out the survey.

“In our previous survey work in Sangamon County, one finding that stood out was the rising rates of reported mental health challenges,” said Dr. AJ Simmons, Research Director of the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership, who is helping the Commission with survey data collection. “I’m glad to support this new effort to gather representative, actionable insights from the community that will help inform the Commission’s work.”

The Sangamon County Board established the Sangamon County Mental Health Commission (SCMHC) after a recommendation from the Massey Commission. The SCMHC is studying the availability and accessibility of mental health services throughout the county and will make recommendations to the county board for the next steps by December 1, 2025. The SCMHC is composed of local leaders, healthcare providers, and community stakeholders.

For more information about the Commission’s work, visit https://sangamonil.gov/departments/a-c/county-board/mental-health-commission.