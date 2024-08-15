Massey family working with an attorney on police hiring reform legislation | First Listen
- Massey family working with an attorney on police hiring reform legislation
- Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair features a call to action for Democrats
- Authorities respond to a house explosion on Enos Avenue near Dirksen Parkway in Springfield
- Springfield's City, Water, Light and Power warning of a scam that appears to be from CWLP's customer service
- Governor Pritzker calling on the state to hire a chief planning officer to address the needs of the state's older population
- Multiple people stuck in the St. Louis Gateway Arch on Monday