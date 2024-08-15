© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Storm-related transmittier outage. Troubleshooting. Please listen through stream at go.uis.edu/listenNPRIL.

Massey family working with an attorney on police hiring reform legislation | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 15, 2024 at 6:54 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Massey family working with an attorney on police hiring reform legislation
  • Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair features a call to action for Democrats
  • Authorities respond to a house explosion on Enos Avenue near Dirksen Parkway in Springfield
  • Springfield's City, Water, Light and Power warning of a scam that appears to be from CWLP's customer service
  • Governor Pritzker calling on the state to hire a chief planning officer to address the needs of the state's older population
  • Multiple people stuck in the St. Louis Gateway Arch on Monday
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories