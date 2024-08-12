© 2024 NPR Illinois
Jewish groups warning about potential trouble at protests in Chicago during DNC | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 12, 2024 at 7:19 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Jewish groups warning about potential trouble at protests in Chicago during DNC
  • A Naperville native is trying to stop cyberbullying using technology
  • Amtrak restores service from Chicago to Quincy
  • Illinois' hemp industry asking to work with Republicans to regulate their industry
  • A new measure helps those leaving jail or prison in Illinois get state identification cards
  • Western to lay off 90 more workers
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
