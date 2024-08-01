Springfield Urban League calls for reforms in the wake of Sonya Massey's death | First Listen

Following the killing of Sonya Massey, the Springfield Urban League sent out a release calling for reforms

Thursday, July 18, 2024

SPRINGFIELD, IL – Springfield Urban League President and CEO Marcus Johnson has called Sonya Massey’s death another devastating setback for the community.

"Our community is overwhelmed with grief. We are heartsick over the inhumanity we have witnessed. In this solemn moment, we stand united in grief and determination as the tragic death of Sonya Massey reminds us of the ongoing struggle for justice and equality in our society,” said Marcus Johnson, agency President and CEO. "The Springfield Urban League has worked to build trust between our community and the police department, an effort which took on even greater urgency as the frequency of police violence within Black and Brown communities has continued to rise, not only locally but across this country. The malicious behavior of the Sangamon County Sheriff Deputy severely undermines that trust and makes it that much harder for Black Americans to seek help and trust the police as an institution.”

Johnson continued, "We are grateful for the Illinois State Police and Sangamon County State's Attorney John Milhiser for ensuring justice is served. The Urban League Movement has proposed specific recommendations for police reform and accountability. These include the widespread use of body and dashboard cameras, revision of use-of-force policies, officer training and hiring standards, and the immediate appointment of independent prosecutors to investigate police misconduct. We also call for legislators to advance with their police reforms listed in the SAFE-T Act.”

The SAFE-T Act implements several reforms to policing and police accountability, such as restricting the ability of police officers to negotiate residency requirements in cities of over 100,000 people, giving the Illinois Attorney General additional authority to investigate civil rights violations committed by police officers, allowing anonymous complaints against officers and eliminating the requirement to sign a sworn affidavit, requiring the retention of misconduct records and increased reporting of crime statistics and use-of-force information by police departments, adding several restrictions to what constitutes a police officer’s justified use of force, including banning chokeholds and clarifications on when deadly force is justified and execution of search warrants, and requiring all law enforcement agencies to use officer-worn body cameras by 2025.

Johnson further stated, "But even more than these measures, we need a revision of our culture. It’s a culture that reinforces racial bias as a precursor to excessive force and brutality. As we pursue these measures to reform the police in our communities, we call upon Springfield’s community leaders, elected officials, corporate leaders, and social institutions to pursue policies that promote racial reconciliation.”

The entire Springfield Urban League extends our deepest condolences to the family of Sonya Massey. Our hearts are with you, and we share your grief. Let us find strength in unity, compassion, and the relentless pursuit of justice.