The Capital's Community & News Service
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 30, 2024 at 7:01 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is celebrating the passage of the state budget
  • An oversight board in charge of distributing state money to courts that provide prison alternatives could soon see a major structural change
  • Protestors from Champaign-Urbana Muslim Action Committee, UC Jews for Ceasefire and others picketed outside Congresswoman Budzinski's office
  • Molly Schunicht, who plays Mary Delgado in The Muni's Jersey Boys, previews the musical which opens Friday night
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
