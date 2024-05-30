Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is celebrating the passage of the state budget
- An oversight board in charge of distributing state money to courts that provide prison alternatives could soon see a major structural change
- Protestors from Champaign-Urbana Muslim Action Committee, UC Jews for Ceasefire and others picketed outside Congresswoman Budzinski's office
- Molly Schunicht, who plays Mary Delgado in The Muni's Jersey Boys, previews the musical which opens Friday night