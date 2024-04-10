© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Illinois Secretary of State creating a "one Stop Shop" approach at driver's facilities | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 10, 2024 at 7:16 AM CDT
  • Illinois doling out millions of dollars in grants to help full service grocery stores open in food deserts
  • The Illinois Department of Insurance is getting a new director
  • Sangamon County Board votes to eliminate 3 a.m. liquor licenses
  • Decatur man sentenced to 50 years for sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography
  • UIS names Graham Shaw, assistant men's soccer coach at Marquette, as its new men's soccer coach
