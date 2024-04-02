A call for legislation to help lower prescription drug prices in Illinois
- LGBTQ advocates are celebrating a new gender designation on Illinois state IDs
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the state's Prisoner Review Board needs more domestic violence training
- A Chatham woman died in and accident in Christian County Sunday afternoon
- A former University of Illinois and NFL football player has died
- The solar eclipse is coming up on Monday...UIS Associate Professor John Martin has some advice for viewing