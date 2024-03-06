© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
A federal judge releases character letters in the Tim Mapes case | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 6, 2024 at 7:41 AM CST
  • A federal judge releases character letters in the case of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's one-time staffer
  • Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn says voters need a larger role in determining state's ethics laws
  • A Centralia funeral home operator surrenders his license following accusations of filthy and unsanitary conditions in his facility
  • A proposal at the statehouse would ban small toiletry containers from Illinois hotels
  • Peter Medlin has more on Illinois looking into how to more equitably fund public universities
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
