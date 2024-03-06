A federal judge releases character letters in the Tim Mapes case | First Listen
- A federal judge releases character letters in the case of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's one-time staffer
- Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn says voters need a larger role in determining state's ethics laws
- A Centralia funeral home operator surrenders his license following accusations of filthy and unsanitary conditions in his facility
- A proposal at the statehouse would ban small toiletry containers from Illinois hotels
- Peter Medlin has more on Illinois looking into how to more equitably fund public universities