© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This I Believe submission deadline Wednesday, October 4, 11:59 p.m. Click here.

The price of milk could increase significantly if the Farm Bill isn't passed by 2024| First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 29, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • The price of milk could increase significantly if the Farm Bill isn't passed by 2024
  • Local election officials are asking citizens to call their offices if they are worried about the election process
  • The trial of two DCFS workers charged with the death of a five-year-old boy will continue next month
  • IDNR warns hunters drones aren't allowed for hunting
  • WBEZ's Michael Liptrot reports on racial disparities in traffic stops
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories