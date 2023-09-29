The price of milk could increase significantly if the Farm Bill isn't passed by 2024| First Listen
- Local election officials are asking citizens to call their offices if they are worried about the election process
- The trial of two DCFS workers charged with the death of a five-year-old boy will continue next month
- IDNR warns hunters drones aren't allowed for hunting
- WBEZ's Michael Liptrot reports on racial disparities in traffic stops