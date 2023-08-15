A federal jury sees email exchanges in the trial of Madigan chief of staff Tim Mapes | First Listen
- A federal jury sees email exchanges in the trial of Madigan chief of staff Tim Mapes
- New regulations prohibit the gun industry from certain marketing practices
- Virden pilot who died in weekend crash is identified
- Illinois FFA students can now be excused from class for agriculture events
- Doctor Vidya Sundareshan, SIU School of Medicine Infectious Disease Professor and Chief, discusses approaches to avoid COVID and other respiratory infections this fall