© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. As we work to fix the problem, please listen to our web stream.
News

A federal jury sees email exchanges in the trial of Madigan chief of staff Tim Mapes | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 15, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A federal jury sees email exchanges in the trial of Madigan chief of staff Tim Mapes
  • New regulations prohibit the gun industry from certain marketing practices
  • Virden pilot who died in weekend crash is identified
  • Illinois FFA students can now be excused from class for agriculture events
  • Doctor Vidya Sundareshan, SIU School of Medicine Infectious Disease Professor and Chief, discusses approaches to avoid COVID and other respiratory infections this fall
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories