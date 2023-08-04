© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WIPA 89.3 FM is off the air. As we work to fix the problem, please listen to our web stream.
News

Forty-seven thousand Illinoisans kicked off Medicaid due to eligibility questions | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 4, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT
First Listen logo

Forty-seven thousand Illinoisans kicked off Medicaid due to eligibility questions
Governor Pritzker announces states plans to expand the state's electric vehicle ecosystem
A St. Louis man charged in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol
A former Northwestern football player says he faced intense racial harassment and sexual and sexual and physical trauma
A five-year-old girl has died after being injured at the Effingham County Fair
Authorities are investigating the death of a Rushville woman
The IHSA wants to improve the way sports officials are treated by fans, athletes and coaches

Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories