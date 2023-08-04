Forty-seven thousand Illinoisans kicked off Medicaid due to eligibility questions | First Listen

Forty-seven thousand Illinoisans kicked off Medicaid due to eligibility questions

Governor Pritzker announces states plans to expand the state's electric vehicle ecosystem

A St. Louis man charged in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

A former Northwestern football player says he faced intense racial harassment and sexual and sexual and physical trauma

A five-year-old girl has died after being injured at the Effingham County Fair

Authorities are investigating the death of a Rushville woman

The IHSA wants to improve the way sports officials are treated by fans, athletes and coaches

