A Heat Advisory in effect today through Saturday in Central Illinois | First Listen

- A Heat Advisory in effect today through Saturday in Central Illinois
- The American Red Cross says take special care if you have to be outdoors this week and keep an eye on others and your pets
- AFSCME has a new ratified contract with the state
- Springfield continues its application for federal disaster assistance
- Historian Lucas Morel will discuss Abraham Lincoln’s 1860 presidential campaign at the ALPLM tonight