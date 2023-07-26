© 2023 NPR Illinois
A Heat Advisory in effect today through Saturday in Central Illinois | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 26, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A Heat Advisory in effect today through Saturday in Central Illinois
  • The American Red Cross says take special care if you have to be outdoors this week and keep an eye on others and your pets
  • AFSCME has a new ratified contract with the state
  • Springfield continues its application for federal disaster assistance
  • Historian Lucas Morel will discuss Abraham Lincoln’s 1860 presidential campaign at the ALPLM tonight
Michelle Eccles
