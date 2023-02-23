© 2023 NPR Illinois
News

Some Republicans say more spending on education isn't the answer and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 23, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Some Illinois Republicans say the state isn't getting results from more spending on education
  • Akorn Pharmaceuticals closing its U.S. facilities impacting 400 in Decatur
  • Some lawmakers happy with the effort to address food deserts in Illinois
  • Springfield ranks in the 20 cities of emerging housing markets, Deb Sarsany, President of the Capital Association of Realtors talks about Springfield's ranking
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
