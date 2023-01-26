© 2023 NPR Illinois
News

Arrest made in Peoria Planned Parenthood arson and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Arrest made in Peoria Planned Parenthood arson
  • Peoria Planned Parenthood suffered more than a million dollars in damages
  • UCLA law professor says a U.S. Supreme Court decision last summer may guide assault weapons lawsuits
  • Illinois State Police investigating an incident where a Streator police officer shot a man during a call
  • Springfield mayoral candidates discuss Hunter Lake at forum
  • Millikin hosting a program with a Holocaust survivor
  • Illinois hoping to spare thousands of jobs at Belvidere automotive plant
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
