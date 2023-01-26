Arrest made in Peoria Planned Parenthood arson and more top stories | First Listen
- Arrest made in Peoria Planned Parenthood arson
- Peoria Planned Parenthood suffered more than a million dollars in damages
- UCLA law professor says a U.S. Supreme Court decision last summer may guide assault weapons lawsuits
- Illinois State Police investigating an incident where a Streator police officer shot a man during a call
- Springfield mayoral candidates discuss Hunter Lake at forum
- Millikin hosting a program with a Holocaust survivor
- Illinois hoping to spare thousands of jobs at Belvidere automotive plant