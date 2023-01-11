Two EMS workers facing murder charges in death of a Springfield man and other top stories |First Listen
- Two EMS workers facing murder charges in death of a Springfield man
- Governor Pritzker signs assault weapons ban legislation
- State Representative Tom Bennett, now State Senator, says lawmakers don't deserve a pay raise
- Alexi Giounnoulias signs an executive order making changes in the Secretary of State's office
- Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance President and CEO Ryan McCrady talks jobs and how inflation and interest rates could impact development projects