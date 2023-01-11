© 2023 NPR Illinois
News

Two EMS workers facing murder charges in death of a Springfield man and other top stories |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 11, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST
Sangamon Co. State's Attorney's Office
/
  • Two EMS workers facing murder charges in death of a Springfield man
  • Governor Pritzker signs assault weapons ban legislation
  • State Representative Tom Bennett, now State Senator, says lawmakers don't deserve a pay raise
  • Alexi Giounnoulias signs an executive order making changes in the Secretary of State's office
  • Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance President and CEO Ryan McCrady talks jobs and how inflation and interest rates could impact development projects
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition.
