News

Inauguration festivities held for Illinois constitutional officers and other top stories

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 10, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Inauguration festivities held for Illinois constitutional officers
  • State Representative Jim Durkin resigning
  • Former House Speaker Mike Madigan's racketeering trial set for this spring
  • The Illinois Senate passes assault weapons ban
  • Illinois passes a spending package to help immigrants
  • Beardstown classes and activities cancelled following the Superintendent's sudden death
  • Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski says she's concerned about the ability for the House to pass legislation under its new Republican leadership
  • Eric Stock talks more in depth about Governor Pritzker's plan for the next four years
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
