Inauguration festivities held for Illinois constitutional officers and other top stories
- State Representative Jim Durkin resigning
- Former House Speaker Mike Madigan's racketeering trial set for this spring
- The Illinois Senate passes assault weapons ban
- Illinois passes a spending package to help immigrants
- Beardstown classes and activities cancelled following the Superintendent's sudden death
- Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski says she's concerned about the ability for the House to pass legislation under its new Republican leadership
- Eric Stock talks more in depth about Governor Pritzker's plan for the next four years