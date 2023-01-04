© 2023 NPR Illinois
Illinois lawmakers expect to address an assault weapons ban and other top stories |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 4, 2023 at 7:09 AM CST
  • Illinois lawmakers expect to address an assault weapons ban
  • Menard county sheriff's deputy a member of the Illinois General Assembly for a few days
  • A latex ban in food service
  • Crime reform advocates say they hope the Illinois Supreme Court will rule quickly on the law abolishing the cash bail system
  • Isringhausen Imports starts a DRIVE grant for downtown Springfield. Owner Geoff Isringhausen talks about the program and the first recipient.
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
