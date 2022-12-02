© 2022 NPR Illinois
News

Illinois legislature approves changes in SAFE-T Act, prosecutors prepare for the act and more top stories

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published December 2, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • The Illinois legislature approves changes in SAFE-T Act
  • Illinois prosecutors prepare for the SAFE-T Act
  • An appellate court reversed several contempt of court citations against DCFS Director
  • Illinois legislature proposing a ban to assault rifles in Illinois
  • Illinois lawmakers approve a measure to pay off the debt in the unemployment fund
  • Marine Bank is merging with Morton Community Bank
  • Sangamon County Department of Public Health Board of Directors' President Brian Miller discusses flu, COVID and RSV
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
