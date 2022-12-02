Illinois legislature approves changes in SAFE-T Act, prosecutors prepare for the act and more top stories
- The Illinois legislature approves changes in SAFE-T Act
- Illinois prosecutors prepare for the SAFE-T Act
- An appellate court reversed several contempt of court citations against DCFS Director
- Illinois legislature proposing a ban to assault rifles in Illinois
- Illinois lawmakers approve a measure to pay off the debt in the unemployment fund
- Marine Bank is merging with Morton Community Bank
- Sangamon County Department of Public Health Board of Directors' President Brian Miller discusses flu, COVID and RSV