© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.
News

Illinois House Republicans' new leader bullish on the future and more top stories

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 17, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • The Illinois House Republicans' new leader bullish on the future
  • State Senator Steve McClure wants more public discussion on Safe-T Act
  • U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth says her party has to work to pass bills in the Senate that can also attract Republican votes in the House
  • An Auburn man now faces first degree murder charges in deadly I-55 collision
  • A rare edition of the Gettysburg Address to be on display at the Lincoln Presidential Museum
  • Springfield School District Subdistrict 4 school board member Jeff Tucka introduces himself
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories