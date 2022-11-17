Illinois House Republicans' new leader bullish on the future and more top stories
- The Illinois House Republicans' new leader bullish on the future
- State Senator Steve McClure wants more public discussion on Safe-T Act
- U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth says her party has to work to pass bills in the Senate that can also attract Republican votes in the House
- An Auburn man now faces first degree murder charges in deadly I-55 collision
- A rare edition of the Gettysburg Address to be on display at the Lincoln Presidential Museum
- Springfield School District Subdistrict 4 school board member Jeff Tucka introduces himself