Some say Illinois' cannabis industry still lacks inclusivity and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published October 6, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT
  • Black and brown business owners say they are still being left out of Illinois' cannabis industry
  • Illinois gubernatorial candidates face off tonight
  • Springfield Public Schools board member Mike Zimmers died Wednesday morning
  • Former Springfield Public Schools Board President Adam Lopez released from prison
  • State Board of Education is taking suggestions for its budget
  • Superintendent Jennifer Gill remembers Mike Zimmers
