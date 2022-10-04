Pipeline incident forces evacuation of some Morgan County residents and more top stories | First Listen
An incident involving a natural gas pipeline on Monday morning causes evacuation of some residents in Morgan County
Planned Parenthood launches mobile abortion clinic in Southern Illinois
Civil rights lawyers say mentally ill prisoners in Illinois are less safe
Environmental Working Group report shows very little of conservation program money went to climate-smart practices
Governor Pritzker contributing to many Democrats for the election
Illinois Chamber endorses Comptroller Susana Mendoza
The Springfield Project President Dominic Watson talks about the Community Access Project 1908