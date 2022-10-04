© 2022 NPR Illinois
Pipeline incident forces evacuation of some Morgan County residents and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 4, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT
First Listen logo

An incident involving a natural gas pipeline on Monday morning causes evacuation of some residents in Morgan County
Planned Parenthood launches mobile abortion clinic in Southern Illinois
Civil rights lawyers say mentally ill prisoners in Illinois are less safe
Environmental Working Group report shows very little of conservation program money went to climate-smart practices
Governor Pritzker contributing to many Democrats for the election
Illinois Chamber endorses Comptroller Susana Mendoza
The Springfield Project President Dominic Watson talks about the Community Access Project 1908

Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
