UIS enrollment is up and a Springfield woman sentenced in attempted jail escape |First Listen
- UIS enrollment is up
- Springfield woman sentenced for helping with an attempted escape at Sangamon County Jail
- Cannabis education certificate classes available at UIS
- Governor Pritzker announced state funding for electric vehicle manufacturing
- The Levitt Amp Springfield Music Series will continue for the next three summers
- Springfield School Board now expected to vote on agreement with Scheels Sports Park Sept. 19
- The Faith Coalition for the Common Good holding a Community Building and Canvass on Springfield's east side: Quonie Barney and Emma Shafer share details