UIS enrollment is up and a Springfield woman sentenced in attempted jail escape |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 8, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT
UIS.jpg
UIS.edu
/
  • UIS enrollment is up
  • Springfield woman sentenced for helping with an attempted escape at Sangamon County Jail
  • Cannabis education certificate classes available at UIS
  • Governor Pritzker announced state funding for electric vehicle manufacturing
  • The Levitt Amp Springfield Music Series will continue for the next three summers
  • Springfield School Board now expected to vote on agreement with Scheels Sports Park Sept. 19
  • The Faith Coalition for the Common Good holding a Community Building and Canvass on Springfield's east side: Quonie Barney and Emma Shafer share details

Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
