Illinois government hiring no longer needs federal supervision and more top stories |First Listen
- State agencies in Illinois no longer subject to federal oversight
- Illinois increasing funding for abortion providers
- A study shows how farmers maintain high crop yields with less fertilizer
- Lung cancer remains the top type of cancer in the U.S.
- Marijuana sales up in Illinois in July
- Secretary of State Jesse White to Grand Marshall the State Fair Twilight Parade
- Krista Lisser from the Department of Agriculture talks about the 2022 Illinois State Fair