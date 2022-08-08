© 2022 NPR Illinois
Illinois government hiring no longer needs federal supervision and more top stories |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 8, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • State agencies in Illinois no longer subject to federal oversight
  • Illinois increasing funding for abortion providers
  • A study shows how farmers maintain high crop yields with less fertilizer
  • Lung cancer remains the top type of cancer in the U.S.
  • Marijuana sales up in Illinois in July
  • Secretary of State Jesse White to Grand Marshall the State Fair Twilight Parade
  • Krista Lisser from the Department of Agriculture talks about the 2022 Illinois State Fair

Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
