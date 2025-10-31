© 2025 NPR Illinois
State Week: A flurry of legislation

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Andrew AdamsMawa Iqbal
Published October 31, 2025 at 12:16 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Several key measures passed the Illinois General Assembly in the final hours of the fall legislative session. Bills that focus on transit, energy, immigration enforcement and medical aid-in-dying all won approval.

Our panel discusses what lawmakers were able to accomplish and recaps the murder trial of a former Sangamon County deputy who shot and killed Springfield-area resident Sonya Massey last year.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Capitol News Illinois' Andrew Adams and Illinois Public Radio's Mawa Iqbal.
Government & Politics State WeekIPR
Sean Crawford
Andrew Adams
Andrew Adams joined Capitol News Illinois in February 2023 as a state government and data reporter.
Mawa Iqbal
Mawa is a statehouse reporter, covering the Illinois legislature for WBEZ and Illinois Public Radio.
