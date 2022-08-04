© 2022 NPR Illinois
Zoning change for Wyndham Hotel in Springfield rejected and more top stories

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 4, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • The Springfield City Council rejects zoning change for the Wyndham Hotel
  • A Champaign man arrested after threatening mass shooting in Champaign
  • A federal measure to expand veterans' healthcare benefits headed to President
  • UIS and LLCC partner for a smoother transition for students wishing to complete their bachelor's at UIS
  • Tim Good and Erin Mast share more about the Lincoln Home National Historic Site's new addition which will focus on its younger visitors

