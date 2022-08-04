Zoning change for Wyndham Hotel in Springfield rejected and more top stories
- The Springfield City Council rejects zoning change for the Wyndham Hotel
- A Champaign man arrested after threatening mass shooting in Champaign
- A federal measure to expand veterans' healthcare benefits headed to President
- UIS and LLCC partner for a smoother transition for students wishing to complete their bachelor's at UIS
- Tim Good and Erin Mast share more about the Lincoln Home National Historic Site's new addition which will focus on its younger visitors