Your input matters: This I Believe survey
A new partnership in Illinois offers abortions to Wisconsin residents and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 15, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT
Unless a federal court intervenes, Planned Parenthood says it will formally withdraw from the nation's family planning program for low-income people.
A new partnership offers help for Wisconsin residents wanting an abortion
No more COVID restrictions for college students
Springfield and Sangamon County receive good economic news on some fronts
Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White says her experience has informed her philosophy
Illinois' Attorney General warns of scams against Highland Park residents following mass shooting
Former Illinois Ag Department employee indicted on charges he allegedly groped five women
Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau's Scott Dahl talks about the business of attracting conventions

News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
