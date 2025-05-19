Three Fairview Heights officers shot, one in the face, responding to call

Three police officers were shot, including one in the face, after responding to a report of a suspicious person prowling near a residence Saturday night.

A press release from the department said the officers were dispatched to Potomac Drive to investigate at 9:44 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found "a possible domestic situation," according to the release. They confronted the suspicious individual, who opened fire on the officers.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene and the weapon was recovered. The person currently is being held by Fairview Heights Police, according to the release.

"There is no active threat to the community," Fairview Heights Police Chief Steve Johnson said in the statement.

The injured officers were taken to two area hospitals where they are currently being treated. Police escorted an ambulance to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

The officer struck in the face underwent emergency surgery and is in critical but stable condition, Johnson said.

A second officer was shot in the arm, breaking a bone, and is being treated. Another officer was hit in the back, but was spared serious injury by a bullet-proof vest, the release stated.

Johnson said two other officers were released from hospitals after being treated for injuries they sustained in a struggle with the suspect.

"If it is your way, we ask for prayers for these officers," Johnson said in the release. "They went on a call for service to help people and keep people safe. They ended up being shot and fighting for their lives doing their job."

Officers from multiple metro-east police agencies responded to the scene including the Belleville, Collinsville, East St. Louis, and Washington Park police departments in addition to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department and Illinois State Police.

This remains an investigation, so few details regarding the shooting have been released.

Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Belleville News-Democrat. Carolyn P. Smith is a reporter for the BND, a news partner of St. Louis Public Radio

