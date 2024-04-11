Statewide: The past, present and future of the Gemini Giant

An iconic Route 66 attraction will continue to peer down at visitors. Known as the Gemini Giant, the towering astronaut in a green suit went to auction recently. There was concern it might be purchased and moved from area, but a local Will County group stepped up to make sure the 30-foot tall statue will stay in the community for generations to come. We learn about the Gemini Giant's history and how the effort to keep it eventually won out.

Also:

* We listen to recaps of the solar eclipse and how visitors enjoyed the celestial spectacle.

Eric Lee/St. Louis Public Radio

* Some even took to the skies to get a better view.

* Certain heart screenings can detect abnormalities and prevent complications. But medical experts debate if the tests should be mandated. Elizabeth Gabriel with Side Effects Public Media has more.

* Architecture sleuth Dennis Rodkin tells us more about the Gemini Giant, which has greeted travelers along Route 66 in Wilmington.

* Allison Herrera takes us to the community at the center of the book and film "Killers of the Flower Moon" to find out how locals have come to terms with the past.

* Eureka College Professor Phil Duncan discusses his film "Mississippi Mud: A Natural History of the Blues."

* Maureen McKinney speaks with a career advisor about ageism when it comes to hiring and some tips to help.

