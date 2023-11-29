The majority of gun owners have yet to comply with new law | First Listen

On today's First Listen, with just a month before a deadline requiring owners of semi-automatic weapons register those firearms, only a small percentage have done so. The law, often called an assault weapons ban, prohibits the sale of the guns, but allows current owners to keep them if they are registered.

Also:

- A fire damaged a Springfield restaurant under construction on S. MacArthur Blvd.

- One thousand workers at a Granite City steel mill could soon be out of a job after layoffs were announced Tuesday.

- Some retired police and firefighters have gone to the Illinois Supreme Court to overturn a pension consolidation law from 2019.