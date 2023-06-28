© 2023 NPR Illinois
Illinois

Statewide: An experiment with guaranteed income

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published June 28, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT

Thousands of low-income Chicago area residents are receiving a stipend as part of guaranteed income pilot programs. The money comes from government and private foundations.

Experts say the payments can improve people's lives, but isn't a cure for poverty. We hear a report on what research on the programs has discovered.

Also:

* Peter Medlin reports on an effort to help Ukrainian refugees who suffered hearing loss. Some sustained damage during Russian missile strikes.

* Mawa Iqbal tells us about Catholic abortion doulas, who call themselves the "faithful majority."

* Rich Egger attended a celebration of a couple married 60 years.

Colleen Reynolds/WGLT
/

* Colleen Reynolds has a report on food truck operators and changes they say are needed for them to keep cooking.

* Dave McKinney of WBEZ tells us about a "magic lobbyist list" which surfaced during a recent federal corruption trial. Around two dozen lobbyists were on the list kept by a now-convicted adviser to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

* Maria Gardner Lara talked with a school psychologist about her work and the limits to the job.

* Mariah Woelfel gives us the view from Chicago as the city prepares to host a NASCAR race this weekend.

