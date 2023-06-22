© 2023 NPR Illinois
Statewide: The growing problem of housing insecurity

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published June 22, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT
Molly Marshall/Flickr https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/legalcode
/

The number of evictions have increased since a pandemic moratorium ended. But people are also finding it more difficult to obtain housing, as costs rise. This week, we wrap up a series on housing insecurity.

Our lineup:

* A conversation about the 2023 Kids Count Data Book, which analyzes how children and families are faring.

* Lauren Warnecke visits Atlanta, Illinois and finds out what the small central Illinois community is doing to attract tourists.

* Wayne Pratt speaks with the director and producer of "It Ain't Over", a new film about Yogi Berra.

* Eric Stock has an audio postcard from the Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games.

* WNIJ's Maria Gardner Lara goes to an eviction court as part of a series on housing.

* Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco finds out what some organizations in Rockford are doing to help people find housing.

* Maureen McKinney takes us to a peace room at a Springfield High School.

* We learn more about a town in the middle of the country with water restrictions similar to the desert southwest.

* Tim Shelley reports on how drought conditions are impacting specialty crop growers.

