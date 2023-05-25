Executive director named for HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital

HSHS St. John’s Hospital has announced Simone Parlier as the new executive director of women’s services and the children’s hospital.

Parlier served in various nursing roles, from bedside to manager, at both Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and Passavant Area Hospital. The focus of her work was in labor and delivery, obstetrics, postpartum, nursery and special care nursery. She also taught at the university level as a visiting and adjunct clinical nursing instructor for the University of Illinois, Chicago.

“This is my dream job,” said Parlier. “I am passionate about women’s health, especially as it relates to motherhood. I have dedicated my education and career to mothers and children. This is the perfect fit.”

The executive director is responsible for developing, planning, directing and operating the women's and children's service lines in accordance with the professional standards of the clinical disciplines, applicable regulatory requirements and strategic business objectives of the organization. Service lines include pediatrics and subspecialties, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), labor and delivery, post-partum clinics, pediatric clinics and more.

Her first day at the new job was May 1.

Parlier, according to the hospital, is currently working toward her PhD in Nursing from Loyola University in Chicago. She received her Master of Science in Nursing from Benedictine University in Lisle in 2018, and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from MacMurray College in Jacksonville in 2006.

She is a member of the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN), the Illinois Nursing Association and the American Nursing Association. She also volunteers for AWHONN and Illinois Women in Leadership. In 2019, she was awarded the AWHONN Emerging Leader award.

“We are so grateful to have Simone as our new executive director of women’s services and children’s hospital,” said Allison Paul, chief nursing officer of St. John’s Hospital. “Our hospital and community welcome her with open arms. We know her passion and expertise will benefit the patients we serve.”