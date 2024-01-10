Emma and Hudson top the list of Springfield baby names in 2023

Springfield hospitals have released their annual list of the top baby names among those born in the city during the last year.

A total of 13 babies were named Emma at HSHS St. John’s Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital, while 23 babies were given the name Hudson.

“We enjoy noticing trends in baby names each year,” said Kathryn Patrick, nurse manager of Family Maternity Suites, the maternity unit at Springfield Memorial Hospital. “It’s interesting to talk to new parents about the names that have meaning and significance for them.”

“We’re honored to help welcome babies into the world and share these special moments with families,” said Jessica Jennings, nurse manager of the women and infants center at HSHS St. John’s Hospital.

The second most popular girls’ name in 2023 was a four-way tie between Willow, Olivia, Amelia and Vivian – 12 girls at both hospitals were given each name. Other popular girls’ names included Sophia (11 babies), Aurora (10 babies), Charlotte (9 babies), Eleanor and Harper (8 babies each) and Nova (7 babies).

The second most popular boys’ name in 2023 was Liam (17 babies). Other popular boys’ names included Oliver and Owen (16 babies), Elijah (14 babies) Levi and Theodore (9 babies) and Jackson, Noah and Maverick (8 babies).

