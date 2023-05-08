Interim Principal named at Sacred Heart-Griffin

Sacred Heart-Griffin High School has selected a current faculty member to be interim principal. Teresa Saner will serve in the role for the 2023-2024 school year, according to a school announcement.

Saner is currently part of the faculty in the math department. Before coming to SHG, she taught math in higher education and has administrative experience at Springfield College in Illinois (SCI), Benedictine University, and Lincoln College.

“I am beyond grateful for her willingness to assume this position which she will officially begin on June 1st,” said Sr. Katherine O’Connor, OP, President of SHG.

O’Connor is leaving at the end of the school year due to retirement.

Saner will replace Kara Rapacz, who announced her resignation April 28. Rapacz was hired as principal in 2017.

Saner is a member of the first graduating class of SHG in 1989. She received her Bachelor’s and Master’s in mathematics from St. Louis University.

She and her husband, Dave, will have a freshman and senior at SHG next school year. The family is part of Christ the King Parish.