Congresswoman Budzinski on the Minnesota murder suspect's list | First Listen
- Investigators in Minnesota indicated the suspect's notebook featured dozens of names of people from Minnesota and other states, including Illinois
- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined a coalition of attorneys general defending Michigan law that bans conversion therapy for minors
- Federal funding for Feed the Future Innovation Lab programs ended this Spring, but some universities still trying to keep the program alive
- A van hits Baskin Robbins on Laurel and MacArthur, causing significant damage
- Sangamon County leaders gather for the opening of a new courtroom at the county complex