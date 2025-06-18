© 2025 NPR Illinois
Congresswoman Budzinski on the Minnesota murder suspect's list | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 18, 2025 at 7:38 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Investigators in Minnesota indicated the suspect's notebook featured dozens of names of people from Minnesota and other states, including Illinois
  • Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined a coalition of attorneys general defending Michigan law that bans conversion therapy for minors
  • Federal funding for Feed the Future Innovation Lab programs ended this Spring, but some universities still trying to keep the program alive
  • A van hits Baskin Robbins on Laurel and MacArthur, causing significant damage
  • Sangamon County leaders gather for the opening of a new courtroom at the county complex
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
