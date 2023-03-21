Henson Robinson Zoo welcomes a wolverine named Olive

The Henson Robinson Zoo in Springfield has announced a wolverine has been added to its roster of animals.

Olive, a yearling Eurasian wolverine was born at the Alaska Zoo, is part of an international conservation program focused on maintaining a genetically strong captive population as wolverine populations in the wild continue to decline.

Growing up to 45 pounds the wolverines are the largest of the Mustelid family that includes weasels, otters and badgers. They also have a reputation as fierce predators and are capable of taking down deer and elk as prey.

“They truly are remarkable animals”, says Doug Hotle, Henson Robinson Zoo Director. “In the wild, they are the apex predator, they fear nothing and will chase off wolves and even bears to steal their meals”.

Zoo officials say that Olive is settling in nicely and has been carefully exploring her new spacious enclosure.

“Wolverines are quite rare in zoos, and the Henson Robinson Zoo is one of maybe 6 zoos in the United States to exhibit them. Visitors to the zoo here in Springfield are certainly in for a rare treat as Olive joins the zoo. We had a wolverine on exhibit many years ago, and the public is always asking if and when we will bring them back? It is by far our most requested animal, so we listened and worked hard to bring these amazing animals back to Springfield as part of our continuing mission to improve and expand the Henson Robinson Zoo” said director Hotle.

The Henson Robinson Zoo will open for the season on April 1 with business hours from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.