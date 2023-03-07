Chatham Police investigating credit card skimmers on local gas pumps

The Chatham Police Department said it received a report of credit card skimmers being found inside of two gas pumps at the Shell gas station located at 343 N. Main Street in Chatham.

The report was made Monday. Police say they believed the devices were installed sometime within the last several weeks. The devices were taken as evidence and an investigation is in progress.

Skimming devices are a popular way of gaining access to credit card information. They can be installed inside gas pumps and are not easy to detect. The problem is increasing, according to consumer advocates.

Police say the devices discovered this week have Bluetooth capabilities, allowing the information to be retrieved without removing the device.

Chatham authorities also offer some tips when you fill up your tank:

-Make sure the pump is intact on both sides

-Check to see if the security tape is torn or cut

-Watch for individuals parked beside a pump and not actually pumping fuel. Video has captured incidents where teams of two or more individuals stand near the pump with both doors open and block the clerk's view. In some instances, they have sent a person into the store to distract the clerk. It takes less than 10 minutes to install a skimming device.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR INFORMATION:

-Do not use a PIN number at the pump, it gives the criminal access to your bank account. The criminal will withdraw funds soon after your purchase and often use privately owned ATMs without security cameras.

- Pay with cash or go inside the store to use a debit card

- Safer to use a gas card if you have one

- If the pump looks tampered with, don't use it, and let the clerk know.

- Don't expect store video to capture evidence of criminals - most videos are distorted or too far off.

If you think your card has been skimmed, you should report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

