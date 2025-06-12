A program designed to help reduce farmer injuries and deaths losing funding | First Listen
- Jeff Bender of the Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center says a loss of funding for a safety program will impact small and mid-size family farms the most
- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will make the case for immigration laws at a hearing before Congress
- The 13th anniversary of DACA is this weekend, and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is advocating for Congress to continue to support it
- Planned Parenthood of Illinois is seeing historically high patient numbers since Roe vs. Wade was overturned three years ago