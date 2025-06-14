Anti-Trump protest held in downtown Springfield

Hundreds turned out for a protest in downtown Springfield Saturday, June 14, 2025. The No Kings protest was organized by Illinois Undivided and Focused, a state-led team for the 50501 Movement. It was one of many held across Illinois and the country.

The protests, which were previously planned, coincided with a military parade in Washington D. C.

The crowd gathered along Second St. in front of the Lincoln statue at the statehouse. Then they marched to the Old State Capitol a few blocks away.