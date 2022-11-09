Eric Sorensen declares victory in 17th Congressional District; Esther Joy King has not conceded

Democrat Eric Sorensen has declared victory in the 17th Congressional District. His opponent, Republican Esther Joy King, has not conceded.

With 88% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning, Sorensen was leading with 51.7% of the vote, or a 7,500-vote margin:

“From Day 1, we’ve said this campaign was about electing a representative who was known here, who’s from here, and who’s trusted here,” Sorensen said to his supporters early Wednesday in downtown Moline. “I’m going to work every day to represent the people in our communities, proudly.”

The 17th Congressional District includes parts of Bloomington-Normal, Peoria, Rockford and the Quad Cities. President Biden won this territory by 7 points in 2020.

The 17th District was considered a toss-up. It’s an open seat, after incumbent Rep. Cheri Bustos decided not to run for re-election after a tighter-than-expected win over King in 2020.

Sorensen, a Rockford native who now lives in the Quad Cities, is a former TV meteorologist vying to be Illinois’ first LGBTQ member of Congress.

King, an attorney and JAG Officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, has not conceded. She did not address supporters or the media Tuesday night at her watch party in East Moline.