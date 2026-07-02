State Week: A new fiscal year brings new laws

On this episode, we discuss some of the new Illinois laws that took effect July 1. Those include an addition to the offense of cyberbullying and efforts to protect individuals undergoing gender-affirming care.

Illinois has also changed the rules for senior drivers renewing their licenses and cocktails-to-go, which was allowed during the pandemic, is now law.

There is a new state agency focused on early childhood and a prediction market has filed suit against Illinois. And, Speaker Chris Welch issues an ultimatum to Rep. Harry Benton.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Illinois Public Radio reporter Isabela Nieto.