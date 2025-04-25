Gov. JB Pritzker endorses Juliana Stratton for Dick Durbin's Senate seat

Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday endorsed Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton for the U.S. Senate, giving his longtime running mate an early bump in what’s expected to be a bruising Democratic primary for the seat that’ll soon be vacated by Sen. Dick Durbin.

The billionaire governor’s backing could help Stratton preempt a long line of statewide political heavyweights jockeying for Durbin’s seat — and it could portend a steady stream of financial support for a campaign trying to seize momentum.

“Illinois deserves a United States Senator who knows how to fight for us,” Pritzker said during Stratton’s campaign kickoff event outside Bright Star Church in Bronzeville. “A senator who will never cower when the moment calls for courage, a senator who will stand up when the White House says to bend a knee. That’s why today I’m proud to endorse Juliana Stratton for United States senator.”

“In these uncertain and turbulent times, we need a fierce fighter for working families, someone who will never back down in the face of adversity. She’s been my partner in governance while we’ve achieved great things for Illinois, and I know she’s ready for the fight ahead,” Pritzker said.

Stratton, who had signaled her Senate aspirations for months, made her bid official less than 24 hours after Durbin announced Wednesday that he wouldn’t seek reelection to a sixth term.

“I am so grateful to be standing here alongside my friend, JB,” said Stratton, a South Side native who previously served as a state representative before Pritzker tapped her to join him on the 2018 gubernatorial ticket. “Since the day he asked me to be his partner in governance, we’ve worked hand-in-hand to deliver real solutions for Illinois, and every day I feel so proud to work by his side and that’s the same fight that I’m going to bring to the Senate.”

Pritzker didn’t outline any financial commitment to Stratton’s campaign. On Thursday, she launched a federal campaign committee, Juliana for Illinois, and earlier this year she formed a political action committee, Level Up, that will bolster her run.

“I will continue to support her. Very importantly, this is somebody who’s gonna campaign and win votes one-by-one and all across the state,” Pritzker said.

A host of other powerful Democrats are expected to soon throw their hats in the ring. Durbin said he had heard from “at least a dozen” serious contenders.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly said she would announce her future plans next week. Her colleague, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, has amassed a $19 million campaign war chest, and Rep. Lauren Underwood also reportedly has aspirations for the higher chamber.

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel could also vie for the seat.

With Durbin’s pending retirement finally confirmed, the biggest question remaining in Illinois Democrats’ reshuffle is whether Pritzker — who’s expected to possibly make a 2028 White House bid — will run for a third term as governor next year.

He’ll need to tag a new Springfield running mate if he does.