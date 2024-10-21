Un-Debates: Foreign Policy

The Urbana 'Un-Debate' explores foreign affairs.

Candidate debates rarely enlighten the electorate. Instead, NPR Illinois, the University of Illinois System Institute of Government and Public Affairs (IGPA), Columbia College, the UIS Center for State Policy & Leadership, and Illinois Public Media, explore critical issues likely to motivate voting in the 2024 presidential election.

This public panel discussion delves into the issues of foreign affairs, Gaza and Ukraine mostly. Experts on the issue lay out the facts and policies with the goal of minimizing misinformation and creating civil discourse.

Panelists:



Konstantin Sonin: John Dewey Distinguished Service Professor at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy. Expert on Russian Political and Economic Affairs

Dick Farkas: Professor of Political Science at DePaul University. Expert on Russian and Eastern European Politics, Revolution, and Terrorism.

Nicholas Grossman: Teaching Assistant Professor at UIUC. Expert on U.S. Foreign Policy, with a focus on Gaza and Ukraine

Moderator: Brian Mackey, Host of The 21st