The Capital's Community & News Service
Un-Debates: Immigration

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sharon Bloyd-Peshkin
Published October 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM CDT
Un-Debates event logo with panelist headshots

The Un-Debates: Engaging Civil Discussions on Hot Political Topics. This event foucses on immigration.

2024 Un-Debates: Foreign Policy - Immigration - Reproductive Health

NPR Illinois, the University of Illinois Institute of Government and Public Affairs (IGPA), Columbia College, and the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership present the Un-Debates: Engaging Civil Discussions on Hot Political Topics. This event foucsed on immigration.

This is the third event in a three-part series. Previous Un-Debates discussed foreign policy and reproductive health. The events are designed to foster rational conversations on critical issues in this election season bringing together journalists, scholars and community members to discuss key topics affecting the presidential election. This initiative reflects the patners' commitment to promoting informed and civil discourse in an increasingly polarized political climate.

Panelists:

Moderator: Sharon Bloyd-Peshkin, Columbia College Chicago
Venue: Columbia College – Film Row Cinema, 8th floor 1104 S. Wabash, Chicago, IL
Sharon Bloyd-Peshkin
Sharon Bloyd-Peshkin is freelance writer and editor, and a public speaker on journalism and electoral engagement. She is als a professor of journalism at Columbia College Chicago, and the faculty fellow for civic engagement and the creator of Columbia Votes. She is also an accredited solutions journalims trainer.
