Un-Debates: Immigration
The Un-Debates: Engaging Civil Discussions on Hot Political Topics. This event foucses on immigration.
NPR Illinois, the University of Illinois Institute of Government and Public Affairs (IGPA), Columbia College, and the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership present the Un-Debates: Engaging Civil Discussions on Hot Political Topics. This event foucsed on immigration.
This is the third event in a three-part series. Previous Un-Debates discussed foreign policy and reproductive health. The events are designed to foster rational conversations on critical issues in this election season bringing together journalists, scholars and community members to discuss key topics affecting the presidential election. This initiative reflects the patners' commitment to promoting informed and civil discourse in an increasingly polarized political climate.
Panelists:
- Adriana Cardona-Maguigad: Immigration Reporter, WBEZ Chicago
- René D. Flores : Associate Professor, The University of Chicago
- Xóchitl Bada: Associate Professor, University of Illinois Chicago
- Michelle Jacobson: Chair, American Bar Association's Commission on Immigration
Moderator: Sharon Bloyd-Peshkin, Columbia College Chicago
Venue: Columbia College – Film Row Cinema, 8th floor 1104 S. Wabash, Chicago, IL