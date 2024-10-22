Un-Debates: Immigration

NPR Illinois, the University of Illinois Institute of Government and Public Affairs (IGPA), Columbia College, and the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership present the Un-Debates: Engaging Civil Discussions on Hot Political Topics. This event foucsed on immigration.

This is the third event in a three-part series. Previous Un-Debates discussed foreign policy and reproductive health. The events are designed to foster rational conversations on critical issues in this election season bringing together journalists, scholars and community members to discuss key topics affecting the presidential election. This initiative reflects the patners' commitment to promoting informed and civil discourse in an increasingly polarized political climate.

Panelists:



Adriana Cardona-Maguigad: Immigration Reporter, WBEZ Chicago

René D. Flores : Associate Professor, The University of Chicago

Xóchitl Bada: Associate Professor, University of Illinois Chicago

Michelle Jacobson: Chair, American Bar Association's Commission on Immigration

Moderator: Sharon Bloyd-Peshkin, Columbia College Chicago

Venue: Columbia College – Film Row Cinema, 8th floor 1104 S. Wabash, Chicago, IL