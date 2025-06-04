New office, same mission: The Immigration Project expands with Springfield location

Charlotte Alvarez is the executive director of The Immigration Project. With offices in Bloomington-Normal, Champaign-Urbana, and now Springfield, this nonprofit provides legal and social services to immigrants across 86 counties in Illinois. Alvarez discussed the realities behind the phrase “come the right way,” the challenges immigrants face in Central Illinois and how her team works to provide dignity to those navigating a complex immigration system.

For more information visit: https://www.immigrationproject.org/

To RSVP for their upcoming event “Party with a Purpose” from 5-7 p.m. at the Dublin Pub on June 12, visit: https://tinyurl.com/3hxd6wp2