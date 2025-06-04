© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What do you think of the proposed elimination of federal public media funding? ProtectMyPublicMedia.org

New office, same mission: The Immigration Project expands with Springfield location

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published June 4, 2025 at 11:51 AM CDT
A group of approximately 50 people stand together for a photo, all wearing the same bright blue t-shirt.
Immigration Project
Immigration Project staff.

Charlotte Alvarez is the executive director of The Immigration Project. With offices in Bloomington-Normal, Champaign-Urbana, and now Springfield, this nonprofit provides legal and social services to immigrants across 86 counties in Illinois. Alvarez discussed the realities behind the phrase “come the right way,” the challenges immigrants face in Central Illinois and how her team works to provide dignity to those navigating a complex immigration system.

For more information visit: https://www.immigrationproject.org/

To RSVP for their upcoming event “Party with a Purpose” from 5-7 p.m. at the Dublin Pub on June 12, visit: https://tinyurl.com/3hxd6wp2
Tags
Arts & Life Illinois immigration
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories