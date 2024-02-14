Springfield immigrants' stories - history, challenges and contributions
A special Citizens Club of Springfield series on Springfield Immigrants' Stories with area residents sharing their experiences moving to Springfield after starting in another country. This is Part 1 of a two part series.
- John Kelker, president, Citizens Club of Springfield, explains the concept
- Dave Steward, retired faculty, SIU School of Medicine, moderates.
PANEL
- Vidya Sundareshan, MD, professor, Infectious Diseases Specialist, SIU School of Medicine / Medical Advisor to Sangamon County Department of Public Health Infectious Diseases (India)
- Isabel Skinner, assistant professor, School of Politics and International Affairs, UIS
- Driss El-Akrich, Fulbright Scholar (Morocco)
- Xuna Hu, realtor, The Real Estate Group, Inc. (China)
- Monica Zenetti, owner, Wild Rose Artisans Boutique (Mexico)